Sung Kang will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Houston Open after carding a third-round 71 in Texas.

The 29-year-old posted a one-under-par round to keep his advantage at the top intact, but Rickie Fowler's 67 ensured that it remains all to play for on Sunday.

Fowler impressed with eight birdies across the first 14 holes, only for a double-bogey on the last to cost him the chance of closing the gap on Kang further.

Behind the leading pair is Russell Henley, who is 13-under 203 for the tournament, while Luke List is one shot further back in fourth.

Three others, including Daniel Berger, are then tied for fifth heading into the final session, but there was further disappointment for England's Justin Rose as he is down in 16th on five under.

Should Kang, ranked 202 in the world, hold on and win the competition he is in line to earn an invitation to next week's Masters.