Jordan Spieth in contention at wind-swept Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth in action at the Northern Trust Open on February 18, 2016
© AFP
Jordan Spieth is one shot off the lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the first round is yet to be completed due to bad weather.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 09:14 UK

Jordan Spieth has ended Thursday's play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am just one shot off the lead on a day where high winds and rain prevented low scoring.

The first round was brought to a halt with many of the field still yet to complete their opening 18 holes, but Spieth is likely to be in contention when reaching the clubhouse for the first time after going through 16 holes in three-under-par.

He sits just behind the trio of Rick Lamb, Noh Seung-Yul and Joel Dahmen, who have all recorded scores of 68 to hold a share of the lead in California.

World number one Jason Day is in a tie for eighth position alongside Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power, while Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson are lurking a shot further adrift in 22nd place.

Spain's Jon Rahm - who won his first PGA Tour title last month - is down in 58th spot.

Jim Furyk (L) and Hunter Mahan of the United States watch from the 7th tee during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles on September 27, 2014
Read Next:
Jim Furyk set for USA Ryder Cup captaincy
>
View our homepages for Jordan Spieth, Noh Seung-Yul, Rick Lamb, Joel Dahmen, Jim Furyk, Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Golf
Your Comments