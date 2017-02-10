Jordan Spieth is one shot off the lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the first round is yet to be completed due to bad weather.

Jordan Spieth has ended Thursday's play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am just one shot off the lead on a day where high winds and rain prevented low scoring.

The first round was brought to a halt with many of the field still yet to complete their opening 18 holes, but Spieth is likely to be in contention when reaching the clubhouse for the first time after going through 16 holes in three-under-par.

He sits just behind the trio of Rick Lamb, Noh Seung-Yul and Joel Dahmen, who have all recorded scores of 68 to hold a share of the lead in California.

World number one Jason Day is in a tie for eighth position alongside Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power, while Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson are lurking a shot further adrift in 22nd place.

Spain's Jon Rahm - who won his first PGA Tour title last month - is down in 58th spot.