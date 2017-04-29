Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are out of the New Orleans Classic team event after a second-round 66 saw them fail to make the cut.

The pair shot a level-par 72 on Thursday and were unable to make up the deficit, despite six birdies on day two restoring some hope.

World number three Jason Day and partner Rickie Fowler will also play no further part, missing out by two shots after scoring a second-round 68 to fall short by two strokes.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith currently lead the way, meanwhile, adding 62 to their opening-round 67 to move to the top of the leaderboard ahead of Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay.

Six pairings are tied in fifth place, while further back is Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace on seven under for the competition.