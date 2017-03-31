Rickie Fowler leads at Houston Open

American Rickie Fowler opens up a one-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the Houston Open.

Fowler, 28, registered eight birdies in a bogey-free 64 to sit one shot ahead of Sung Kang, while Stewart Cink is among three players to share third position after the opening round.

England's Justin Rose hit five-under 67 in the opening round, while Luke Donald registered a one-under 71 ahead of the second day of the event in Houston.

Fowler made a flying start to the tournament after hitting five birdies in his first seven holes, racing to five under as he warmed up for next week's Masters in style.

Open champion Henrik Stenson, however, is facing the cut after struggling to a 74 in the opening round.