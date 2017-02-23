Paul Peterson leads the way in Johannesburg

American Paul Peterson leads the way from English pair Aaron Rai and Paul Waring after a rain-affected opening day of the Joburg Open in Johannesburg.

America's Paul Peterson recorded an opening round of 62 to take a clear lead after the opening day of the Joburg Open in Johannesburg.

A flawless round of nine-under on the West Course leaves him two shots ahead of English duo Aaron Rai and Paul Waring, who both carded matching rounds of 65 on the East Course.

Rai, participating in just the third European Tour event of his career, also played a bogey-free round, while Waring shot nine birdies and two bogeys to leave himself in a strong position.

The leading trio all managed to reach the clubhouse before play was suspended due to heavy rain, with South Africa's George Coetzee - the pre-tournament favourite - and Brazil's Adilson da Silva both among the chasing pack on five-under before their rounds got cut short.

Romain Langasque, Sebastian Soderberg and home favourite Jbe Kruger all ended the day on six-under, with the latter the best-placed South African on a course which has seen a home player win in seven of the 10 editions of the tournament.