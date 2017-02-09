Marc Warren takes first-round lead at Maybank Championship

Marc Warren reaches halfway in 30 shots and ends two ahead of closest challenger Phachara Khongwatmai following an impressive opening round at the Maybank Championship.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 15:17 UK

Three-time European Tour winner Marc Warren has carded a bogey-free round of 63 to take an early lead at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

The 35-year-old ended the opening round with an impressive four birdies and an eagle, reaching halfway in 30 shots and finishing two ahead of Phachara Khongwatmai.

Warren's birdie on the eighth hole gave him breathing space at the summit, but Khongwatmai - competing in his seventh European Tour event - shot 65 at Saujana Golf and Country Club to lead the chasing pack.

Six others trail a further shot back, including US Masters winner Danny Willett and Australia's Sam Brazel, while another Englishman in Ross Fisher is down in 31st after an opening-round 70.

