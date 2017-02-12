Two-time major winner Jordan Spieth will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Two-time major winner Jordan Spieth will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as he seeks his first PGA Tour title in over 12 months.

Spieth carded a seven-under-par 65 in the third round to move to 17 under, and he leads fellow American Brandt Snedeker by six strokes, while Dustin Johnson and Kelly Kraft make up the rest of the top four.

Spieth started the third round with a share of the lead alongside Jason Day and Derek Fathauer, but eight birdies - including five on the back nine - allowed the American to open up a strong advantage ahead of the final round.

Day will enter the final round on seven under, while Justin Rose sits a further two strikes behind.

Spieth's last PGA Tour title came at the Tournament of Champions in January 2016.