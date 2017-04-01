Jordan Spieth misses cut at Houston Open

Jordan Spieth fails to make the cut at the Shell Houston Open as Sung Kang opens up a six-shot lead at the final tournament before The Masters.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:56 UK

Jordan Spieth has failed to make the cut at the Shell Houston Open as South Korea's Sung Kang opened up a six-shot lead at the halfway stage.

Spieth would have hoped to be competing at the top end of the leaderboard ahead of next week's Masters, but his second-round 77 cost him his place at the weekend.

Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood also under-performed before their trip to Augusta, but there were no such problems for Sung as he posted a 63 on Friday.

He sits six shots ahead of Hudson Swafford and Russell Henley, while Rickie Fowler dropped to fourth position after only registering a score of 71.

England's Justin Rose currently sits just outside of the top 10, but former world number one Luke Donald is down in 40th place.

