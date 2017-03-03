Scotland's Scott Jamieson shoots a second-round 65 to hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the Tshwane Open.

Scott Jamieson has moved to the top of the leaderboard at the Tshwane Open after recording a second-round 65.

The Scot - who is ranked at 396 in the world rankings - hit seven birdies and just one bogey to share first place with Sweden's Alexander Bjork.

England's James Morrison is in third spot, while the South African trio of Peter Karmis, Thomas Aiken and Justin Walters are tied in fourth position.

Jordan Smith - the highest-ranked player in the field - is in 12th after the Englishman registered a 68, but South Africa's Jaco van Zyl was a big-name casualty as he failed to miss the cut.

Europe's 2016 Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke also failed to make the weekend after ending Friday's play in a tie for 142nd place.