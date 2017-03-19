Charley Hoffman birdies last three holes to share lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Charley Hoffman hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Shell Houston Open on April 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Charley Hoffman birdies his final three holes to grab a share of the lead heading in to the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 10:17 UK

Charley Hoffman has grabbed a share of the lead heading in to the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after birdying his final three holes.

The overnight leader slipped four strokes off the pace after successive bogeys along the back nine, but produced a late rally to close a one-under 71 and join Kevin Kisner at the top of the leaderboard.

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Matthew Fitzpatrick are both three shots off the lead - the former made eight birdies and three bogeys in his five-under-par 67, while the latter carded a level-par 72.

They are tied with Australia's Marc Leishman (71) at Bay Hill, three shots behind American leaders Hoffman and Kisner (68), while Rory McIlroy moved up to a tie for eighth after a seven-under-par 65.

The Northern Irishman scored the joint-lowest round of the day, along with American Rickie Fowler, who moved into a tie for 11th.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot during the final round of the US PGA on August 10, 2014
