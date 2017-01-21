England's Tyrrell Hatton shoots a third-round 68 to establish a narrow lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton has moved into a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The Englishman recorded a score of 68 on Saturday to move ahead of five players who are all within touching distance of the world number 23.

Dustin Johnson hit six birdies and an eagle to surge up the leaderboard, while Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tommy Fleetwood and Martin Kaymer all join him in a share of second place.

Five more players are a shot further adrift in a tie for seventh position, while Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood are in a group of players who are three shots adrift of Hatton.

South Africa's Branden Grace and Spain's Rafael Cabrera Bello also occupy a spot inside the top 20.