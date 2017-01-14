Graeme Storm holding off Rory McIlroy at South African Open

Graeme Storm of England celebrates holeing a putt on the 17th hole during the third round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 6, 2014
Rory McIlroy remains three shots adrift of leader Graeme Storm at the South African Open after both men carded a round of 67 on Saturday.
Englishman Graeme Storm has kept afloat at the top of the South African Open after carding a faultless score of 67 in the third round of the competition.

The 38-year-old is now 17-under par for the tournament and holds a three-shot advantage over Rory McIlroy, who himself carded 67 during Saturday's session at the Glendower Golf Club.

Storm did not drop a shot - making it 41 since he last did so - and recorded five birdies to remain at the summit in Edenvale, while McIlroy bogeyed twice but recovered with an eagle on the par-four seventh.

Elsewhere, Jordan Smith (68) and Jbe Kruger (69) remain in the hunt a further shot back on 13-under par for the tournament, and six players are tied in fifth heading into day four.

