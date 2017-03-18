England's Matthew Fitzpatrick remains in contention at the halfway stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Matthew Fitzpatrick has recorded a second-round 69 to sit two shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Englishman hit five birdies to ensure that he remains within touching distance of leader Charley Hoffman, who registered a 66 to establish a one-shot advantage.

Emiliano Grillo is placed between Hoffman and Fitzpatrick in second spot, while Lucas Glover, Kevin Kisner and Marc Leishman hold a share of fourth position.

Francesco Molinari is a shot further adrift in seventh, while Paul Casey holds a place inside the top 10 despite a round of 72 on Friday.

Jason Day, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton all sit in 13th, while Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is in 26th position.

Rory McIlroy was successful in making the cut at Bay Hill, but he is 11 shots back in a tie for 46th spot.