Eddie Pepperell is locked in a three-way share of the lead at the Indian Open on six under, but bad weather again brings play to an early close in New Delhi.

Eddie Pepperell has joined Carlos Pigem and defending champion SSP Chawrasia at the top of the Indian Open leaderboard following a shortened third round.

Bad weather conditions brought an early end to play in New Delhi, with Pepperell already being made to play catch up after also seeing his second round halted early on.

After completing the final 16 holes of his second round and the first 11 of the third, the Englishman moved to six under for the tournament, alongside Pigem and Chawrasia at the summit.

Pigem dropped a shot on the sixth hole, but five birdies during Saturday's shortened session proved enough to keep him well in the running, while Chawrasia - the winner here last year - was one under for the day.

Gavin Green made six-consecutive birdies from the fourth for the best score of the day, meanwhile, ending on six under to move into fourth in the standings.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey and first-round leader David Horsey find themselves two shots adrift of the pacesetters, with six and seven holes of the round left to play respectively.