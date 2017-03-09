David Horsey leading in New Delhi

David Horsey leads the field at the end of a weather-affected first day of the Indian Open.
England's David Horsey holds a one-shot lead at the end of the first day's play at the Indian Open in New Delhi.

Play was suspended for 90 minutes at the DLF Golf and Country Club due to the threat of lightning, meaning that 67 players were unable to complete their first round before darkness brought an end to proceedings.

Horsey was five-under at the 16th hole when he was forced to stop, one shot ahead of Matteo Manassero, who had completed the full 18.

Eddie Pepperell was third with a round of 69 for three-under, tied with Spain's Carlos Pigem (17th hole) and France's Gregory Havret (13th hole).

Fellow Englishmen Anthony Wall (14th hole), Sam Walker and Steven Tiley were among a clutch of players tied on two-under.

