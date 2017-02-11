Danny Willett leads by three shots ahead of final round of Maybank Championship

Danny Willett will take a three-shot advantage into the final round of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, thanks to a five-under 67.
Reigning Masters champion Danny Willett will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

The 29-year-old is 16-under after a third-round 67, three shots clear of American David Lipsky and four ahead of France's Alexander Levy.

Willett dropped a shot at the fifth after having birdied the second, but the rest of his round was blemish-free, though his eagle chip at the 18th bounced off the pin.

Fellow Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood are nine shots off the pace at the Saujana Golf and Country Club on seven-under.

Meanwhile, Scotland's Marc Warren - who had led after the first round - is a shot further behind after a third-round 72, while England's Robert Rock and James Morrison are five-under after shooting 73 and 74 respectively on Saturday.

