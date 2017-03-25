Paul Casey, Ross Fisher progress in WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event

Paul Casey in action during the first round of The Masters on April 7, 2016
English duo Paul Casey and Ross Fisher are through to the last 16 of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event in Texas.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 10:49 UK

Paul Casey has claimed a place in the last 16 of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event after recording a win over Charl Schwartzel.

The Englishman claimed a 4&3 triumph to end the round-robin stage with a 100% record, and he will now go on to play Hideto Tanihara.

Casey is joined by compatriot Fisher, who came through a sudden-death playoff with Louis Oosthuizen after earlier defeating Jim Furyk by a 4&2 scoreline.

Fisher will now play Bubba Watson, who is one of nine Americans to reach the first knockout stage, with two Stateside players in Dustin Johnson and Zach Johnson representing the tie of the round.

Phil Mickelson will play Australia's Marc Leishman, while Spain's Jon Rahm goes up against Charles Howell III.

Jim Furyk (L) and Hunter Mahan of the United States watch from the 7th tee during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles on September 27, 2014
