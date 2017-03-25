English duo Paul Casey and Ross Fisher are through to the last 16 of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event in Texas.

Paul Casey has claimed a place in the last 16 of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event after recording a win over Charl Schwartzel.

The Englishman claimed a 4&3 triumph to end the round-robin stage with a 100% record, and he will now go on to play Hideto Tanihara.

Casey is joined by compatriot Fisher, who came through a sudden-death playoff with Louis Oosthuizen after earlier defeating Jim Furyk by a 4&2 scoreline.

Fisher will now play Bubba Watson, who is one of nine Americans to reach the first knockout stage, with two Stateside players in Dustin Johnson and Zach Johnson representing the tie of the round.

Phil Mickelson will play Australia's Marc Leishman, while Spain's Jon Rahm goes up against Charles Howell III.