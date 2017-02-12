Masters champion Danny Willett throws away a three-shot lead as Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti lands the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti carded a bogey-free nine-under 63 in the final round to win the Maybank Championship after Masters champion Danny Willett blew a three-shot lead.

Willett shot an over-par final round to finish down in fifth position in Malaysia, while American David Lipsky finished one stroke behind Zanotti after failing to force a playoff with a birdie on the last hole.

Lipsky had led the field by three shots with four to play, but Zanotti eagled the last as he won on 19 under to secure his second European Tour event.

England's James Morrison and Tommy Fleetwood were tied down in 12th position, while Scotland's Marc Warren, who lead after the first round, finished on eight under.

Willett was the only player in the top 29 to shoot an over-par final round.