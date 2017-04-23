Result: Bernd Wiesberger wins Shenzhen International

Bernd Wiesberger of Austria receives a Rolex watch after winning the Alstom Open de France - Day Four at Le Golf National on July 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Austrian Bernd Wiesberger lands his first European Tour title since the 2015 Open de France after winning the Shenzhen international.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 12:02 UK

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood fell just short in his remarkable late challenge for the Shenzhen International title as Bernd Wiesberger landed the crown with a birdie at the first extra hole.

A nine-under 63 put Fleetwood in with a chance of snatching the title from the overnight leader, but Wiesberger parred every hole on the back nine to set up a play-off with his closest challenger.

Fleetwood two-putted for par on the 18th, but a brilliant approach from Wiesberger allowed the Austrian to roll in the winning putt as he landed the title in speculator fashion.

Frenchman Gregory Bourdy and Englishman Ross Fisher both finished on 15 under in joint-third, with the latter missing the chance of being in the playoff when he three-putted the final green.

The triumph means that Wiesberger has landed his first European Tour title since winning the 2015 Open de France.

Sergio Garcia lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Honda Classic on February 25, 2016
Read Next:
Garcia, Rose move into world's top 10
>
View our homepages for Bernd Wiesberger, Tommy Fleetwood, Gregory Bourdy, Ross Fisher, Golf
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Golf on LockerDome
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 