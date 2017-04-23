Austrian Bernd Wiesberger lands his first European Tour title since the 2015 Open de France after winning the Shenzhen international.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood fell just short in his remarkable late challenge for the Shenzhen International title as Bernd Wiesberger landed the crown with a birdie at the first extra hole.

A nine-under 63 put Fleetwood in with a chance of snatching the title from the overnight leader, but Wiesberger parred every hole on the back nine to set up a play-off with his closest challenger.

Fleetwood two-putted for par on the 18th, but a brilliant approach from Wiesberger allowed the Austrian to roll in the winning putt as he landed the title in speculator fashion.

Frenchman Gregory Bourdy and Englishman Ross Fisher both finished on 15 under in joint-third, with the latter missing the chance of being in the playoff when he three-putted the final green.

