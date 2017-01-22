Result: Tommy Fleetwood takes Abu Dhabi title

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood triumphs by one shot at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood has triumphed at the Abu Dhabi Championship to claim his second victory on the European Tour.

The 26-year-old entered the final round one shot behind compatriot Tyrrell Hatton and carded a five-under-par round of 67 to finish 17-under for the tournament.

An eagle on the final hole helped Dustin Johnson to joint second with Spain's Pablo Larrazabal on 16-under, while Lee Westwood carded a 69 to tie with Henrik Stenson for eighth on 13-under.

Hatton, meanwhile, had a disastrous final day, hitting 75 to finish 10-under.

For Fleetwood, the victory comes almost three-and-a-half years since he claimed a maiden victory in the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.