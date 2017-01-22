Result: Tommy Fleetwood takes Abu Dhabi title

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood has triumphed at the Abu Dhabi Championship to claim his second victory on the European Tour.
The 26-year-old entered the final round one shot behind compatriot Tyrrell Hatton and carded a five-under-par round of 67 to finish 17-under for the tournament.
An eagle on the final hole helped Dustin Johnson to joint second with Spain's Pablo Larrazabal on 16-under, while Lee Westwood carded a 69 to tie with Henrik Stenson for eighth on 13-under.
Hatton, meanwhile, had a disastrous final day, hitting 75 to finish 10-under.
For Fleetwood, the victory comes almost three-and-a-half years since he claimed a maiden victory in the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.