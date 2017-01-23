Hudson Swafford clinches his first PGA Tour title by winning the CareerBuilder Challenge by one shot in California.

Hudson Swafford has won his first ever PGA Tour title after sealing the CareerBuilder Challenge by one shot in California.

The 29-year-old had just one blemish on his round - a bogey on the first hole - as he went on to score six birdies, three of which came consecutively on the back nine.

Swafford, who has now earned a place at The Masters, finished the day with a five-under-par 67 to clinch the tournament 20-under, while Adam Hadwin's birdies on the 16th and 17th holes ensured his place in second.

The Canadian headed into the final round in top spot after becoming only the second player to shoot 59 on the PGA Tour this year, but he was unable to hold on to his lead.

Brian Harman and Bud Cauley finished joint third after carding 18-under-par 270s for the tournament.