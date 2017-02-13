Jordan Spieth records a final-round 70 to seal a four-shot victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jordan Spieth has continued his fine form at the start of the new season by recording a four-shot victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The world number six has now finished in the top 10 in each of his last six tournaments, and he had little problem in sealing the win in California on Sunday.

Spieth did not need to be at his best, with a final-round 70 being enough to remain at the top of the leaderboard, with Kelly Kraft four shots back in second despite a round of 67.

Dustin Johnson ended the tournament in third, Brandt Snedeker was fourth, while world number one Jason Day and in-form Spaniard Jon Rahm claimed a share of fifth position alongside Gary Woodland.

Ireland's Shane Lowry completed a solid display with a round of 70 to finish in 14th spot, while England's Luke Donald was 23rd.