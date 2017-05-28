Result: Alexander Noren's record 62 wins PGA Championship

Alex Noren of Sweden reacts after putting on the seventh hole on day three of the Nordea Masters at the PGA Sweden National on June 6, 2015
Sweden's Alexander Noren cards a final round of 62 to win the PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 18:00 UK

Alexander Noren has carded a record final round of 62, coming from seven shots behind to win the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 34-year-old made eight birdies and an eagle to finish 11-under for the tournament, two shots clear of Francesco Molinari in second.

Henrik Stenson, Nicolas Colsaerts and Hideto Tanihara were tied for third one shot further back and Graeme Storm of England was joined by Shane Lowry and overnight leader Andrew Dodt on seven-under.

Noren's previous best at the Major was tied for 34th in 2011, but he enjoyed a profitable 2016 with four wins on the European Tour and was in blistering form today to stun the favourite, Open champion Stenson.

Lee Westwood began the day just three shots off the lead but went one-over in the final round to finish tied for 14th.

