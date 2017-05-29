A final-round 66 helps Kevin Kisner see off a late charge from defending champion Jordan Spieth to win the Dean & Deluca Invitational.

Kevin Kisner has carded a final-round 66 at the Dean & Deluca Invitational to claim his second PGA Tour title.

The 33-year-old headed into the final round trailing overnight leader Webb Simpson by three strokes, but his four-under par on Sunday saw him leap to the top.

Kisner did not make the best of starts as he bogeyed on the third hole, only to redeem himself with six birdies in all to lead a group of three players by one shot come the end of play.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth was among those in the chasing pack, finishing on nine under for the tournament after a late charge, joint with Sean O'Hair and Jon Rahm.

Simpson could only manage 71 on the final day, meanwhile, seeing him drop to fifth, while England's Paul Casey also fell from second to 10th.