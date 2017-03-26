World number one Dustin Johnson and Spain's Jon Rahm reach the final of the World Golf Championship Match Play.

The American overcame Hideto Tanihara in the semi-finals, winning six holes on his way to finishing one-up on his Japanese opponent.

Meanwhile, Rahm, who is currently ranked at 25th in the world, saw off Johnson's compatriot Bill Haas 3&2, triumphing on five holes and hitting seven birdies on the way.

Johnson is bidding to win a third straight World Golf Championship Match Play title and become the first player to win all four World Golf Championships.

Rahm will become the youngest winner of a World Golf Championships if he defeats the world number one in the final.