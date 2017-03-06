Result: Dustin Johnson holds nerve to clinch one-shot victory in Mexico

Dustin Johnson hits his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament on June 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Dustin Johnson suffers a late wobble but recovers to claim his fourth victory at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico, finishing one shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 09:13 UK

World number one Dustin Johnson held off the chasing pack in the final round to win the World Golf Championship event in Mexico.

The 32-year-old built up what appeared to be an insurmountable four-shot lead on the back nine at Chapultepec Golf Club, only to suffer a wobble to leave the door open for his opponents.

Back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes gave Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Ross Fisher a chance to put some pressure on Johnson, but he recovered well and got over the line for his fourth success in this competition.

Fleetwood went on to finish in second place thanks to a final-round 66, dropping just the one shot on Sunday and birdying on the final green to see off competition from Rahm, who ended badly with two bogeys across the final three holes.

Fisher also finished in a tie for third, while Rory McIlroy - the midway point leader in Naucalpan - was on 10 under for the competition to end in a tie for seventh.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods during their exhibition match at Mission Hills Golf Club in China on October 28, 2013
Read Next:
McIlroy: 'Woods is in a good place'
>
View our homepages for Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, Ross Fisher, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Golf
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Golf on LockerDome
 