Billy Horschel wins his first PGA Tour event since 2014 after beating Jason Day in a playoff to claim the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The American had not won a PGA Tour event since claiming the Fedex Cup in September 2014, but he benefited on the first extra hole as Day rolled a four-foot putt past the hole when trying to match Horschel's par.

Despite the disappointment, Day will take the positives from an excellent week, with his best finish since last year's USPGA Championship taking him back up to third place in the world rankings.

James Hahn claimed third spot after almost joining Horschel and Day in a playoff when his second shot at the 18th spun back and hit the pin, while halfway leader Jason Kokrak ended the tournament in fourth.

World number one Dustin Johnson closed his competition with a 69 to earn a share of 13th place, Spain's Sergio Garcia was 20th and Englishman Ian Poulter backed up his runners-up spot at the Players Championship with a solid 36th.