Russell Henley wins the Shell Houston Open by three shots after capitalising on a poor final 36 holes from previous leader Sung Kang.

Russell Henley has claimed a three-shot victory at the Shell Houston Open to secure his place at The Masters.

The final place at Augusta was up for grabs for the winner of this week's PGA Tour event, and it was the American who prevailed after a final round of 65 which included 10 birdies.

South Korea's Sung Kang had held a three-shot lead of his own ahead of Sunday - which had previously been reduced from six at the halfway stage - but he followed a score of 71 on Saturday with a 72 for his final 18 holes.

He finished in second place ahead of Luke List and Rickie Fowler, who share third spot, while Daniel Berger completed the top five.

Spain's Jon Rahm - one of the favourites for The Masters - finished in 10th place after a fine weekend, with English pair Justin Rose and Andy Sullivan both ending the tournament in 15th position.

Compatriots Chris Wood and Luke Donald concluded the competition down the field in 49th and 69th respectively.