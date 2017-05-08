Brian Harman holes a 30-foot putt on the final hole to win the Wells Fargo Championship by one shot.

Brian Harman has claimed his second PGA Tour title after winning the Wells Fargo Championship in dramatic fashion.

Ahead of the final hole, world number one Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez shared the clubhouse lead and it appeared that Harman would join them in a playoff.

However, he drained a 30-foot putt to add the Wells Fargo title to the John Deere Classic which he won back in 2014.

There was disappointment for Johnson on his first appearance since suffering an injury ahead of The Masters, but he looks in excellent form ahead of this week's Players Championship.

The same can be said of Spain's Jon Rahm, who now sits in 12th place in the world rankings after ending the tournament in fourth position.

England's Paul Casey finished in 12th spot - five shots behind Harman - while Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell could only end the week in 18th despite being in contention for the lead with five holes remaining.