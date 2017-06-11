Dylan Frittelli celebrates his first European Tour title success after holding his nerve to finish one stroke ahead at the Lyoness Open.

Dylan Frittelli has carded a final-round 67 at the Lyoness Open to hold off Jbe' Kruger by one shot and win his first European Tour title.

The 27-year-old pulled clear of a three-player chasing pack on the final day by holding his nerve, dropping just the one shot - coming on the 14th hole - to earn his maiden crown.

Kruger produced an eagle on the 12th to claw himself right into contention, but a bogey on the last at the Diamond Country Club saw him miss out on a playoff finish.

Mikko Korhonen and David Horsey also finished in a tie for second in Austria, recording scores of 67 and 65 respectively on Sunday, while England's Richard McEvoy settled for fifth.

Overnight leader Felipe Aguilar was down in joint-10th by the end of play, meanwhile, carding six bogeys to slip right down the standings.