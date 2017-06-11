Result: Dylan Frittelli clinches first European Tour win at Lyoness Open

Dylan Frittelli celebrates his first European Tour title success after holding his nerve to finish one stroke ahead at the Lyoness Open.
Dylan Frittelli has carded a final-round 67 at the Lyoness Open to hold off Jbe' Kruger by one shot and win his first European Tour title.

The 27-year-old pulled clear of a three-player chasing pack on the final day by holding his nerve, dropping just the one shot - coming on the 14th hole - to earn his maiden crown.

Kruger produced an eagle on the 12th to claw himself right into contention, but a bogey on the last at the Diamond Country Club saw him miss out on a playoff finish.

Mikko Korhonen and David Horsey also finished in a tie for second in Austria, recording scores of 67 and 65 respectively on Sunday, while England's Richard McEvoy settled for fifth.

Overnight leader Felipe Aguilar was down in joint-10th by the end of play, meanwhile, carding six bogeys to slip right down the standings.

