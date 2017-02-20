Result: Dustin Johnson becomes world no. 1

Dustin Johnson ousts Jason Day as the world number one with a five-shot victory at the Genesis Open.

The 32-year-old completed his third round on Sunday morning after a rain delay, posting a seven-under round of 64 to put him in pole position.

Johnson followed it up with a final round of 71, finishing five strokes ahead of Scott Brown and Thomas Pieters, despite the Belgian finishing with a stunning round of 63.

Justin Rose followed up an impressive third round of 65 with a 68 to finish six shots back, while Jordan Spieth finished 11 shots back.

Day, meanwhile, had a tournament to forget, finishing two-over to end tied for 64th.