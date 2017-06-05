Jason Dufner wins the Memorial Tournament in Ohio after a final-round 68 resulted in him completing a rollercoaster victory.

Dufner held a five-shot lead at the halfway stage before a disastrous 77 on Saturday left him back in the chasing pack, but he produced an excellent revival to run out a comfortable winner.

The American - who now sits in 27th place in the World Golf Rankings - hit seven birdies during his final 18 holes to finish the event three shots clear of compatriot Rickie Fowler and India's Anirban Lahiri.

Fowler had led at one stage before bogeying two of his final five holes, but Lahiri produced a 65 on Sunday to surge up the leaderboard.

Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar claimed a share of fourth place, while former Masters champion Bubba Watson was among those who claimed a spot in the top 10.

Former world number one Jason Day and Ireland's Shane Lowry were 15th, but Phil Mickelson was only 22nd after he ended the week with a round of 73.