SSP Chawrasia successfully defends his Indian Open title on Sunday by finishing with a 10-under-par 278 for a comfortable seven-stroke victory in New Delhi.

Chawrasia, who claimed his fourth European Tour title on home soil, carded a final round of 71 to finish 10 under par and seven shots ahead of Malaysia's Gavin Green, with just seven players ending the tournament under par.

Italy's Matteo Manassero and Scotland's Scott Jamieson shared third place on two under, with Spain's Carlos Pigem carding a double bogey on the 72nd hole to drop into a tie for fifth with compatriot Rafa Cabrera Bello and former champion Anirban Lahiri.

Chawrasia, Pigem and England's Eddie Pepperell shared the lead when the delayed third round resumed on Sunday, with Chawrasia carding a hat-trick of birdies from the 13th to establish a two-shot lead.

He extended his lead in the final round with a birdie on the fourth and although he bogeyed the sixth and seventh, birdies on the next two holes gave him a commanding advantage which was never under threat.