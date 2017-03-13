Result: Adam Hadwin wins Valspar Championship

Canadian Adam Hadwin has claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after triumphing at the Valspar Championship in Florida.
The 29-year-old began the final round with a four-stroke lead, although he was run close by Patrick Cantlay on the final day, ultimately finishing just one stroke ahead of the American.
Hadwin and Cantlay were tied at 14-under approaching the final hole, but the Canadian parred for a level-par 71, while the latter bogeyed the last to finish in second position.
Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell hit a 67 in Innisbrook to finish nine shots adrift of Hadwin, while Ian Poulter, who missed four months of last season with a foot injury, finished level for the tournament.
American pair Jim Herman and Dominic Bozzelli shared third position on 12-under.