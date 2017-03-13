Result: Adam Hadwin wins Valspar Championship

New Golf generic
© Getty Images
Canadian Adam Hadwin claims his maiden PGA Tour title after triumphing at the Valspar Championship in Florida.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:15 UK

Canadian Adam Hadwin has claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after triumphing at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

The 29-year-old began the final round with a four-stroke lead, although he was run close by Patrick Cantlay on the final day, ultimately finishing just one stroke ahead of the American.

Hadwin and Cantlay were tied at 14-under approaching the final hole, but the Canadian parred for a level-par 71, while the latter bogeyed the last to finish in second position.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell hit a 67 in Innisbrook to finish nine shots adrift of Hadwin, while Ian Poulter, who missed four months of last season with a foot injury, finished level for the tournament.

American pair Jim Herman and Dominic Bozzelli shared third position on 12-under.

Golf
Read Next:
GB&I take Walker Cup lead
>
View our homepages for Adam Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Jim Herman, Dominic Bozzelli, Golf
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Golf on LockerDome
 