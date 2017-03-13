Result: Adam Hadwin wins Valspar Championship

Canadian Adam Hadwin claims his maiden PGA Tour title after triumphing at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Canadian Adam Hadwin has claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after triumphing at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

The 29-year-old began the final round with a four-stroke lead, although he was run close by Patrick Cantlay on the final day, ultimately finishing just one stroke ahead of the American.

Hadwin and Cantlay were tied at 14-under approaching the final hole, but the Canadian parred for a level-par 71, while the latter bogeyed the last to finish in second position.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell hit a 67 in Innisbrook to finish nine shots adrift of Hadwin, while Ian Poulter, who missed four months of last season with a foot injury, finished level for the tournament.

American pair Jim Herman and Dominic Bozzelli shared third position on 12-under.