Muirfield have reportedly voted in favour of allowing female members to join the golf club.

The East Lothian course was taken out of consideration by the R&A to host the Open after the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers voted against including women in a vote last May.

However, they are eligible once again after the motion was passed by 469 votes to 155 in a recent ballot, according to Sky Sports News.

The outcome of the vote means that women will be accepted as members at the Scottish golf club for the first time in its history.

Muirfield has hosted the Open on 16 occasions and will be eligible to stage the major in 2022.