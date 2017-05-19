World number two Rory McIlroy pulls out of the BMW PGA Championship due to a rub injury.

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from next week's BMW PGA Championship due to a rib injury.

The world number two was treated for a stress fracture to his ribs earlier this year and the problem flared up again during the recent Players Championship in Florida.

A scan revealed that McIlroy has not suffered a new injury, but the 28-year-old has opted for a "conservative approach" to his recovery and has now set his sights on getting himself ready for the US Open.

"Having had a reaction to my earlier rib injury, I have been advised to take a conservative approach to my recovery which unfortunately means I have to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship next week," McIlroy said in a statement.

"It's a disappointing decision to have to make but I have to ensure I make a full recovery. I will now continue the process of preparing my game for the US Open and the rest of the season."

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley added: "There is no question that Rory will be missed at the BMW PGA Championship but his health is the most important thing and we wish him a speedy recovery."

McIlroy won at Wentworth in 2014 before going on to win the Open Championship, the USA PGA Championship and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational that same year.