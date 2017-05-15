England's Ian Poulter returns to the top 100 of the World Golf Rankings after earning a share of second at the Players Championship.

Last month, the Englishman thought he had lost his PGA Tour privileges after failing to make the most of his medical extension, but a recalculation of Fedex Cup points meant that he was free to continue on the tour until the end of the season.

Poulter had initially not been eligible to play at Sawgrass, but he made the most of his second chance by recording his best finish for a number of years, which include a miraculous bogey on the final hole when he hit a shot from the trees to within a foot of the hole at a point when a triple-bogey looked his best hope.

The 41-year-old finished alongside Louis Oosthuizen in a share of the runners-up spot as 21-year-old Kim Si-woo held his nerve during the final 18 holes to win by three shots.

Poulter briefly tied for the lead towards the conclusion of the front nine, but he will be more than satisfied with a final-round 71 which has resulted in him moving 117 spots up the standings.

He has also elevated himself into 58th in the Fedex Cup standings, leaving him in a promising position as he looks to secure his card for the next campaign.