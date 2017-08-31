Williams deny 2018 Fernando Alonso talks

Claire Williams smiles as she walks through the paddock after practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 10, 2015
© Getty Images
Williams play down reports that they are close to signing up Fernando Alonso for 2018.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 08:41 UK

Williams have played down reports that they are close to signing up Fernando Alonso for 2018.

Reports have suggested that frustrated McLaren-Honda driver Alonso could announce imminently that he is moving to the customer Mercedes-powered team next year.

However, Williams deputy Claire Williams told Bild: "I read that with astonishment.

"I know nothing about it. I never negotiated with him - never sat at a table with him."

Williams also dismissed suggestions that Alonso's huge 2017 salary would be paid by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who wants the very best teammate to pair with his son Lance next year.

"Forget it," Claire Williams responded.

"Mr Stroll is a successful businessman because he does not throw money around like that."

Williams currently sit fifth in the 2017 constructors' championship.

Force India's Scottish driver Paul di Resta stands in the pits during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 23, 2013
Read Next:
Williams consider Di Resta for 2018 seat
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Lawrence Stroll, Claire Williams, Lance Stroll, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Williams-Mercedes News
Claire Williams smiles as she walks through the paddock after practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 10, 2015
Williams deny 2018 Fernando Alonso talks
 Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Felipe Massa recovers from Hungary illness
 Sports Mole logo
Lance Stroll and father join Formula 1 'silly season'
Williams consider Di Resta for 2018 seatResult: Vettel scores pole position in HungaryStroll admits Williams looking to 2018Prost: 'Only judge Stroll in 2018'Williams not ready for 2018 driver topic
Villeneuve confirms Williams spatFelipe Massa wants to stay at WilliamsWilliams: 'Massa could stay in 2018'Villeneuve: 'Stroll's private testing not fair'Villeneuve not sorry for Stroll criticism
> Williams-Mercedes Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 