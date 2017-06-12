Jacques Villeneuve: 'Lance Stroll worst Formula 1 rookie ever'

Jacques Villeneuve pictured on May 17, 2014
© Getty Images
Jacques Villeneuve ramps up his criticism of countryman Lance Stroll, following a difficult opening third of the 18-year-old Canadian's rookie Formula 1 season.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 10:25 UK

Jacques Villeneuve has ramped up his criticism of countryman Lance Stroll, following a difficult opening third of the 18-year-old Canadian's rookie Formula 1 season.

Before the season, 1997 world champion Villeneuve actually defended Stroll, saying that he deserved his Williams seat despite the millions in funding provided by his billionaire father Lawrence.

Stroll then finally broke through for his first points of the season in front of his home crowd in Montreal.

"I always had confidence," he told Le Journal de Montreal afterwards.

"I also know there will be nothing easy about the next races. There's a lot of room for improvement and we're working hard for more good results."

However, Stroll had actually qualified 10 places behind his teammate Felipe Massa in Canada, and Villeneuve said that was enough evidence that Stroll's struggles are beyond the pale.

"He is more than a second slower than Felipe," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

"Results speak for themselves. It is one of the worst rookie performances in the history of Formula 1."

Stroll is aware of the criticism coming from observers like Villeneuve, but he said in Montreal: "I don't care what people think.

"I'm happy for me and the team. The rest is noise. People who do not like me will always find excuses."

The season continues with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in two weeks' time.

Sir Jackie Stewart walks in the paddock during previews to the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 17, 2015
Read Next:
Stewart: 'Don't assess Stroll until 2018'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jacques Villeneuve, Lance Stroll, Lawrence Stroll, felipe Massa, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Williams-Mercedes News
Jacques Villeneuve pictured on May 17, 2014
Jacques Villeneuve: 'Lance Stroll worst Formula 1 rookie ever'
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas: 'Lance Stroll needs time and patience'
 Romain Grosjean of Haas F1 in the paddock ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 17, 2016
Romain Grosjean: 'Lance Stroll struggles no surprise'
Stewart: 'Don't assess Stroll until 2018'Father: Stroll not crumbling under "pressure"Massa defends 'rich kid' Stroll after Monaco crashStroll expects difficult first Monaco GPMassa hails Lowe's impact at Williams
Massa could stay at Williams in 2018Massa: 'Monaco to be Stroll's toughest test'Stroll not getting down about 2017 so farMassa: 'Drivers will cope physically in 2017'Stroll expects more difficult races in 2017
> Williams-Mercedes Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 