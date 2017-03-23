Jacques Villeneuve: 'Lance Stroll debut could be dangerous'

Jacques Villeneuve pictured on May 17, 2014
© Getty Images
Jacques Villeneuve changes his tune about the F1 debut this weekend of his 18-year-old Canadian countryman Lance Stroll.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 09:14 UK

Jacques Villeneuve has changed his tune about the Formula 1 debut this weekend of his 18-year-old Canadian countryman Lance Stroll.

Earlier, the 1997 world champion defended Stroll's arrival at the highest class of motor racing at such a young age.

However, he has now told Germany's Auto Bild: "He's so smart and talented, but I'm sorry - at the age of 18, he's too young for Formula 1.

"What Williams is doing is absolute madness. Stroll has a wild driving style and this could be dangerous.

Stroll will make his debut in Melbourne on Sunday, moving Villeneuve to suggest that the teen will have to rely heavily on the help of his experienced teammate.

"Williams needs [Felipe Massa] more than ever," said Villeneuve.

"I guess Felipe knows already that he's going to be like a driving instructor for Stroll."

Williams technical boss Rob Smedley said recently that the team will give Stroll time to get up to speed in F1, and the youngster agrees that he will need to adjust.

"I have no expectations for this first race," he told the Journal de Montreal in Melbourne.

"Finishing in the points would be nice, but I think it will take me half a season to understand how it really works.

"If it happens before that and I get good results from the start, I will be the first to be satisfied."

Williams finished fifth in the 2016 constructors' championship.

Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Read Next:
Massa unsure when Lowe to join Williams
>
View our homepages for Jacques Villeneuve, Lance Stroll, Felipe Massa, Rob Smedley, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Williams-Mercedes News
Jacques Villeneuve pictured on May 17, 2014
Jacques Villeneuve: 'Lance Stroll debut could be dangerous'
 Sports Mole logo
Teenager Lance Stroll hits back at criticism
 Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Felipe Massa: 'Overtaking much harder in 2017'
Massa unsure when Lowe to join WilliamsMassa defends teenage Stroll after crashesStroll denies being out of depth in new F1Williams admit sponsor wanted older driverMassa won't hand back retirement F1 car
Bottas takes sponsor to MercedesStroll happy Massa replacing BottasKovalainen made bid to replace BottasBottas joins Hamilton at MercedesMercedes close to Valtteri Bottas capture
> Williams-Mercedes Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
 