Lance Stroll not getting down about 2017 so far

Lance Stroll says that he is not getting down about the difficult start to his F1 career.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Lance Stroll has said that he is not getting down about the difficult start to his Formula 1 career.

The Canadian teen, already under pressure after a mistake-strewn winter and claims that he is a 'pay driver', struggled in Australia and China as his race career kicked off with Williams.

There was more trouble in Bahrain, when he called being taken out by Carlos Sainz during the race "ridiculous".

Although before that, he said he was doing well last Sunday.

"I lost a few positions at the start, but then I ran really well on the soft tyres," said the Canadian.

"I even managed to do a few passes, even if it all came to nothing because of Sainz."

However, he told Canadian newspaper La Presse: "I console myself by telling myself that the season is still young, and that I still have many more opportunities to recover.

"I'm looking forward to taking my chance."

Stroll is also under big pressure at Williams, where the midfield battle in the constructors' standings with Force India, Toro Rosso, Haas and Renault looks set to be intense.

TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 