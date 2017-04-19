Lance Stroll says that he is not getting down about the difficult start to his F1 career.

The Canadian teen, already under pressure after a mistake-strewn winter and claims that he is a 'pay driver', struggled in Australia and China as his race career kicked off with Williams.

There was more trouble in Bahrain, when he called being taken out by Carlos Sainz during the race "ridiculous".

Although before that, he said he was doing well last Sunday.

"I lost a few positions at the start, but then I ran really well on the soft tyres," said the Canadian.

"I even managed to do a few passes, even if it all came to nothing because of Sainz."

However, he told Canadian newspaper La Presse: "I console myself by telling myself that the season is still young, and that I still have many more opportunities to recover.

"I'm looking forward to taking my chance."

Stroll is also under big pressure at Williams, where the midfield battle in the constructors' standings with Force India, Toro Rosso, Haas and Renault looks set to be intense.