Lance Stroll happy Felipe Massa replacing Valtteri Bottas

Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
2017 rookie Lance Stroll says he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 08:18 UK

2017 rookie Lance Stroll has said that he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year.

Earlier, the 18-year-old Canadian was set to be paired with Valtteri Bottas at Williams, but the Finn has switched to Mercedes.

"I'm sure many fans are happy to see Felipe return," Stroll told Le Journal de Montreal.

"We have been cooperating for a long time - ever since I become a Williams development driver."

Indeed, it is believed that when Bottas was negotiating to leave Williams, Stroll's influential billionaire father Lawrence intervened to ensure that Massa would replace him.

"It's the perfect solution," Lance Stroll said. "He is the perfect replacement for Valtteri.

"But for me, his return to the team doesn't change anything - I still have to cope with the same challenges as before."

The new season gets underway in Melbourne on March 26.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Read Next:
Mercedes close to Valtteri Bottas capture
>
View our homepages for Lance Stroll, Felipe Massa, Valtteri Bottas, Lawrence Stroll, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Williams-Mercedes News
Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Lance Stroll happy Felipe Massa replacing Valtteri Bottas
 Heikki Kovalainen of Finland and Caterham arrives in the paddock before the final practice session prior to qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 24, 2013
Heikki Kovalainen made bid to replace Valtteri Bottas
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes teammate
Mercedes close to Valtteri Bottas captureWilliams not commenting on team shakeupFelipe Massa plays down comeback reportsWilliams part company with Pat SymondsRosberg leads Hamilton in final practice
'Relaxed' Massa eyeing next seat after F1Bottas hints Williams future now secureMassa 'surprised' by retirement reactionStroll signs Williams deal for 2017?Stroll: '2017 good time to make Williams debut'
> Williams-Mercedes Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0