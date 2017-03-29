Lance Stroll expects more difficult races in 2017

Lance Stroll says that he is sure he will have more difficult races as he gets up to speed in Formula 1.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 08:26 UK

Lance Stroll has said that he is sure he will have more difficult races as he gets up to speed in Formula 1.

The teenage rookie had a mistake-strewn winter, and he then crashed in Melbourne practice before starting his debut grand prix last weekend.

Stroll admits that the much faster 2017 cars are hard to drive.

"When you're in control of the car, it has a lot of grip, but when that grip goes away, it's very difficult to recover," the Canadian is quoted as saying by Brazil's UOL.

"The cars of the last few years were different and you could play with it without losing the car."

The Williams driver says that he is not disappointed to have been clearly outperformed by his teammate Felipe Massa in Australia.

"I did not expect to compete with my teammate or fight for podiums," Stroll insisted. "I came to Melbourne to see where I was and get more comfortable with the car.

"I know there are 19 more races where many things will work but many will go awry as well."

Stroll won last year's European F3 series, but he admits that the F1 cars this year are much faster.

"Physically it's a beast to be controlled and mentally it's definitely more intense as well," he said.

"The cornering speeds are much higher, the braking zones are much smaller, things happen much faster. It's a big step."

The season continues with the Chinese Grand Prix on April 9.

Jacques Villeneuve pictured on May 17, 2014
Read Next:
Villeneuve: 'Stroll debut could be dangerous'
>
View our homepages for Lance Stroll, Felipe Massa, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Williams-Mercedes News
Sports Mole logo
Lance Stroll expects more difficult races in 2017
 Paddy Lowe, Mercedes Technical Executive Director looks on in the team garage during practice for the Malaysia Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang Circuit on March 27, 2015
Paddy Lowe: 'Customer Williams can win title'
 Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Felipe Massa confirms Williams 'competitive'
Villeneuve: 'Stroll debut could be dangerous'Teenager Stroll hits back at criticismMassa: 'Overtaking much harder in 2017'Massa unsure when Lowe to join WilliamsMassa defends teenage Stroll after crashes
Stroll denies being out of depth in new F1Williams admit sponsor wanted older driverMassa won't hand back retirement F1 carBottas takes sponsor to MercedesStroll happy Massa replacing Bottas
> Williams-Mercedes Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 