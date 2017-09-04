Pregnant Claire Williams to miss last races of 2017

Claire Williams smiles as she walks through the paddock after practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 10, 2015
Team boss Claire Williams will not attend any more races in 2017.
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 09:58 UK

The 41-year-old, who is the daughter of team founder Sir Frank Williams, is due to give birth to her first child - a baby boy - in the coming days.

Claire said at Monza that she will be working from home from now on this season.

"It's a bit strange because I've been here for so many years and I'm going to miss the last races of the year," she said.

"I'm a little sad because [the paddock] is my home, it's my office."

Williams are currently fifth in the team standings.

