Felipe Massa won't hand back retirement Formula 1 car

Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Felipe Massa says that he will not have to hand back the F1 car gifted to him by Williams for his retirement.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 08:37 UK

Felipe Massa has said that he will not have to hand back the Formula 1 car gifted to him by Williams for his retirement.

Amid his emotional farewell to the sport late last year, the British team promised to give the Brazilian the 'Massa'-branded car with which he raced at Interlagos.

However, Massa's eventual retirement was short-lived, as he is now returning to Williams for 2017 to replace the Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas.

"I wish [Bottas] well now that he has this opportunity to go to Mercedes," Italy's Corriere dello Sport quotes the 35-year-old as saying.

"He is going to the team that has won the last three championships and I am sure they will be competitive this year."

As for his gifted 2016 Williams, meanwhile, Massa said: "It's mine! It's mine!

"I saw it at the factory a few days ago and it still had my name written on it.

"What happened in the last races was incredible, especially in Brazil. It was a perfect ending, but then things changed and I followed my heart."

Massa came 11th in the 2016 drivers' championship with 53 points.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0