Felipe Massa has said that he will not have to hand back the Formula 1 car gifted to him by Williams for his retirement.
Amid his emotional farewell to the sport late last year, the British team promised to give the Brazilian the 'Massa'-branded car with which he raced at Interlagos.
However, Massa's eventual retirement was short-lived, as he is now returning to Williams for 2017 to replace the Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas.
"I wish [Bottas] well now that he has this opportunity to go to Mercedes," Italy's Corriere dello Sport quotes the 35-year-old as saying.
"He is going to the team that has won the last three championships and I am sure they will be competitive this year."
As for his gifted 2016 Williams, meanwhile, Massa said: "It's mine! It's mine!
"I saw it at the factory a few days ago and it still had my name written on it.
"What happened in the last races was incredible, especially in Brazil. It was a perfect ending, but then things changed and I followed my heart."
Massa came 11th in the 2016 drivers' championship with 53 points.