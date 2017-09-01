Felipe Massa not ruling out Formula E switch

Felipe Massa is not ruling out a switch to Formula E in the future.
Friday, September 1, 2017

In fact, the Brazilian looked set to switch to the electric single-seater series for 2017 before Valtteri Bottas suddenly vacated his Williams seat.

"After I decided to retire from F1 I did a test with Jaguar," Massa said.

"I think it's a fantastic series and I see a great future when I decide to stop F1."

Rumours are swirling that Williams could replace Massa with Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz or Sergio Perez for 2018.

Massa, 36, told Brazil's Globo: "I feel like I'm still competitive and so that is motivating.

"But it is true that I do not want to stay in F1 to be at the back of the grid."

The 2017 season continues with the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

