Felipe Massa hails Paddy Lowe's impact at Williams

Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Felipe Massa hails Paddy Lowe for a noticeable turnaround inside the Williams team.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:18 UK

Felipe Massa has hailed Paddy Lowe for a noticeable turnaround inside the Williams team.

Brazilian Massa has driven for the famous British team since leaving Ferrari, but he says that the immediate impact of the arrival of former Mercedes chief Lowe this year was palpable.

"What he has done is unite the different departments," he told UOL Grande Premio.

"Before, one area would fight with another because a part was taking time to be ready, for example. That has changed. Now the areas are united in the right way, just like a big team."

Yet the 36-year-old said that Williams are still lagging behind the really big teams in other ways.

"I think we cannot compare on the financial side, as there are a lot of things that make the difference between a big team and a middle team," said Massa.

Williams are sixth in the constructors' standings ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Stroll not getting down about 2017 so far
Felipe Massa of Brazil and Williams is interviewed in the paddock during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 13, 2014
Felipe Massa could stay at Williams in 2018
Felipe Massa: 'Monaco to be Lance Stroll's toughest test'
