Felipe Massa has said that he would consider staying in Formula 1 beyond the end of this season.

The Brazilian veteran 'retired' at the end of last year but was convinced by Williams to return as Valtteri Bottas moved up to the works Mercedes team.

"If things continue to go so well, I would consider staying," he is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

He said that he has been particularly impressed with the positive effect triggered by Williams's new technical chiefs Paddy Lowe and Dirk de Beer.

"Development is now much more logical and aggressive," he added.

Massa is currently ninth in the driver standings, while teammate Lance Stroll has yet to pick up a point.