Felipe Massa could stay at Williams in 2018

Felipe Massa of Brazil and Williams is interviewed in the paddock during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 13, 2014
© Getty Images
Felipe Massa says that he would consider staying in Formula 1 beyond the end of this season.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 09:40 UK

Felipe Massa has said that he would consider staying in Formula 1 beyond the end of this season.

The Brazilian veteran 'retired' at the end of last year but was convinced by Williams to return as Valtteri Bottas moved up to the works Mercedes team.

"If things continue to go so well, I would consider staying," he is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

He said that he has been particularly impressed with the positive effect triggered by Williams's new technical chiefs Paddy Lowe and Dirk de Beer.

"Development is now much more logical and aggressive," he added.

Massa is currently ninth in the driver standings, while teammate Lance Stroll has yet to pick up a point.

Felipe Massa of Brazil and Williams is interviewed in the paddock during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 13, 2014
Read Next:
Massa: 'Drivers will cope physically in 2017'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Felipe Massa, Valtteri Bottas, Paddy Lowe, Dirk de Beer, Lance Stroll, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Williams-Mercedes News
Felipe Massa of Brazil and Williams is interviewed in the paddock during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 13, 2014
Felipe Massa could stay at Williams in 2018
 Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Felipe Massa: 'Monaco to be Lance Stroll's toughest test'
 Sports Mole logo
Lance Stroll not getting down about 2017 so far
Massa: 'Drivers will cope physically in 2017'Stroll expects more difficult races in 2017Lowe: 'Customer Williams can win title'Massa confirms Williams 'competitive'Villeneuve: 'Stroll debut could be dangerous'
Teenager Stroll hits back at criticismMassa: 'Overtaking much harder in 2017'Massa unsure when Lowe to join WilliamsMassa defends teenage Stroll after crashesStroll denies being out of depth in new F1
> Williams-Mercedes Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
 