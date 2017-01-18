Former F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen admits that he made a bid to replace the Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas at Williams for 2017.

Amid strong speculation that Bottas would leave the British team, Kovalainen said he recently offered his services to replace his fellow Finn at Williams.

"Yes, I sent Claire [Williams] an email," the 35-year-old, who also drove for Renault and Caterham, told Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"But they had other plans. Probably many other drivers had sent the same message," added 2008 Hungarian GP winner Kovalainen, who won the Japanese category Super GT in 2016.

Kovalainen said that he is now happy with his GT career in Japan but will watch the progress of his countryman Bottas with interest this year, as the younger Finn replaces reigning world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.

Bottas's teammate is Lewis Hamilton, who was paired at McLaren with Kovalainen in 2008 and 2009.