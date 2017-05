Lance Stroll says that he has entered Monaco expecting a tough weekend.

Already, the teenage rookie has struggled in 2017 and now insiders are predicting more trouble for Stroll on the famous but unforgiving streets.

Stroll, 18, told Canada's La Presse: "I do not want to be negative, but I expect a difficult weekend.

"This is my first race here, and this circuit does not favour our car."

Stroll has been forced to retire during three of 2017's five grands prix so far.